ICC World Cup 2019: England all-rounder reveals how they plan to counter India

England take on India in a crunch encounter on Sunday to keep their ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final hopes in their own hands and they are team without any momentum currently, having lost their last two outings against Sri Lanka and Australia. The hosts though can take heart from the fact that they had beaten the Indians in a three-match ODI series at home last year and all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed how the Three Lions will look to counter the Indians. After losing the first match of that series, England came back hard by targetting the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and the Ali believes the game plan for this match ahs to be similar.

“Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s leg-spinner, is another IPL team-mate. He’s also a great guy and very funny. Overcoming his spin pairing with Kuldeep Yadav will be important on Sunday. We managed this last year during the ODI series win and the key will be to have the right mindset again; not to get sucked into conditions or the situation too much – play each ball on merit,” Ali wrote in a blog for The Guardian.

Chahal has been in wicket-taking form for India while Kuldeep has troubled the top batsmen of the opposition teams. England will have to play well in the middle overs to counter the threat.

Ali is hoping to be picked for the match, which will be held in Birmingham’s Edgbaston stadium, which is home to the Warwickshire county club. It was Ali home county until he decided to move.

“We all hope Jason is fit for Edgbaston on Sunday, which will be a special game for me if selected. Warwickshire may not be my county any more but it’s a World Cup match in the city I was born and still live. It is always buzzing and whenever I am back I feel right at home again. It’s the best ground in the country,” Ali wrote.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 19:37 IST