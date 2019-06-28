India vs England: I am there to get Virat Kohli out, says Moeen Ali ahead of ICC World Cup clash

India will take on England on Sunday in what is a must win game for the hosts after losing back to back matches to Sri Lanka and Australia. Eoin Morgan’s team needs to get back from a deflating loss against old enemy Australia at Lord’s and they won’t find the going easy against an unbeaten Indian side, looking to seal semi-final qualification.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is a man on a mission and has already scored four consecutive half-centuries in the tournament. Ahead of the big clash, Kohli has received both a challenge as well as a compliment from his opponent. England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is also a teammate of the Indian captain in the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, has said that he is there to get Kohli out in a blog post for The Guardian.

“Virat knows he’s there to score runs for India, while I’m there to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can be still be friends trying to do it. I grew up playing against friends and cousins in the park and it was some of the most competitive cricket I have played. The key here is respect,” Ali wrote.

He said that the pressure will be on the Indian players and not on England as the Indian cricketers enjoy a demi-god status back home and are hence under tremendous pressure to perform.

“The pressure of being the home side shouldn’t be a factor. Our next opponent, India, are a good reminder of this because we don’t have to deal with nearly the same amount of expectation as they do. They are superstars back home. Win and they are showered with praise, lose and they are on the receiving end of harsh criticism. And they aren’t able to lead everyday lives when they’re not playing because of the attention they receive,” the left handed batsman and off-spinner wrote.

He went on to pay rich tributes to Indian captain Virat Kohli, whom he has known since the U-19 days.

“We have known each other since our under-19 days but over the past couple of years, at Royal Challengers Bangalore, we have become good friends. I don’t want to pump his tyres up too much before a big game but he is a motivated, driven and dedicated cricketer.”

Ali it seems knows a thing or two about getting Kohli out. He has dismissed the Indian captain 6 times across all formats and has managed to trouble Kohli in the past.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 18:31 IST