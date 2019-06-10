ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Aaron Finch dismisses ball-tampering claims on Adam Zampa, says leggie used hand-warmer

In the match between India and Australia, cameras caught Adam Zampa shoving his hands in his pocket and then subsequently rubbing the ball. There were speculations that the leg-spinner was trying to alter the conditions of the ball, but Australian captain Aaron Finch rubbished all such claims and said that Zampa was only using a hand-warmer. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

“I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven’t seen them (the images), so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game,” cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Although umpires did not raise any concern regarding the incident, Twitter users started tweeting about the incident and questioned Zampa’s action.

“Does @adamzampa used something on ball during his miserable spell #sandpaper,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user tweeted: “Did #AdamZampa temperd the ball? @ICC.”

Steve Smith and David Warner are still facing the wrath of their involvement in the ball-tampering case which took place last year, following which they faced a one-year long ban.

Even after serving a year-long ban, Indian fans jeered the former Australia captain Smith and shouted “Cheater! Cheater!.”

However, Indian skipper came in to back Smith as he insisted the fans to cheer Smith instead of booing him.

Australia faced a 36-run defeat against India and will now face Pakistan for their next game on June 12.

