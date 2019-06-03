ICC World Cup 2019: KL Rahul sweats it out at nets ahead of opening clash against Proteas - Watch

Before the start of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 tournament, there were still doubts on who should come out to bat at No. 4 position for India. In the second practice game for the men in blues against Bangladesh last week on Friday, KL Rahul was asked to bat at the coveted position. The right-handed batsman seized the opportunity and smashed 108 in 99 balls to help his side post a mammoth total of 359/7 in 50 overs.

Now, being in the pole position to be a part of India’s playing XI in the opening clash against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, the Karnataka batsman was seen sweating it out on the nets at the Ageas Bowl on Monday.

In a video posted on the official Twitter account of BCCI, the 27-year-old was seen practicing defensive strokes against fast-bowling attack.

India captain Virat Kohli had praised Rahul for his innings at the post-match presentation ceremony, after India pulled off a 95-run win over their neighbours in the practice game on Friday last week.

“I think the biggest positive to come out was the way KL Rahul batted at four. It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking,” he had said.

