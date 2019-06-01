ICC World Cup 2019: Michael Clarke picks star India cricketer as best fielder of the world

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has got off to a great start with hosts England living up to the favourites tag by beating South Africa in the tournament opener and West Indies thrashing Pakistan in the second game on Friday. In both the matches, fielding played a crucial role. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram took very good catches in the outfield and Ben Stokes left everyone stunned with his outrageous one-handed catch but according to former Australia World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke, none of them come close to an Indian all-rounder.

Clarke picked India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder of the world. Reasoning his claims, Clarke said Ravindra Jadeja is the best all-round fielder among the current lot of cricketers.

Showering praise on Jadeja, Clarke said there is no one better at the moment.

“I think there’s no one better than him in world cricket, whether saving runs in the outfield or taking a difficult catch or direct hits, he’s just superb,” said Clarke during his commentary stint in the India vs Bangladesh warm-up game at Cardiff.

Himself a brilliant fielder at point, Clarke hailed Jadeja’s ability to change the course of the game with a moment of brilliance in the field.

Jadeja was very impressive in India’s two warm-up games prior to the World Cup. In the first match against New Zealand, he scored a quickfire 54 when pretty much all the Indian batters crumbled in front of the swing of Trent Boult and in the second game; he did a great job of containing the Bangladesh batsmen when they were chasing 360. Jadeja returned with figures of 1 for 40 in his 9.3 overs.

Jadeja’s place may not be assured in India’s playing XI because of the presence of two wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal but he will most certainly have a role to play in India’s World Cup campaign.

India play their first match of World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June at Southampton.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 09:35 IST