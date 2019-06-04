ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni goes big in the nets ahead of South Africa match, Twitter explodes with messages

Ahead of their opening match against South Africa the Indian team took part in an extensive practice session and as expected, MS Dhoni grabbed all the eyeballs. The former Indian captain has been in good form this season and his superb hundred against Bangladesh in the warm-up fixture is great news for Virat Kohli and company.

Further signal of the wicket-keeper batsman’s intent can be found from what happened in Team India’s practice session on Monday as the team gears up for their tournament opener against South Africa on Wednesday at Southampton.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

BCCI posted this video on Twitter with the message, “@msdhoni hitting them out of the park, nice and easy .”

He first hits a sweetly times pull shot off a short pitched delivery. The next delivery is pitched up and Dhoni offers a straight bat to guide it down the ground. The third one is a rising delivery from an awkward length but Dhoni uses his wrists to play it down from the chest region.

ALSO READ: Twitter erupts as Thomas Muller posts special message for Kohli & Co

And Twitter was flooded with messages and replies as fans were convinced that the seasoned campaigner will play a critical role in India winning the World Cup once again.

At the start of the video, an Englishman told " Mahi Marr Raha Haiii" 😜😍😍😍 — Akash (@VKAkash2019) June 3, 2019

He is winning the cup for us ..just mark my words — Telugu Cinema Fun (@TCinemaFun) June 3, 2019

Likh lo - He will end it as a player of the tournament — The Bad Mulga (@RockingMulga) June 3, 2019

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 11:54 IST