Twitter erupts after German football star Thomas Muller posts special message of Virat Kohli and team ahead of South Africa clash

Six days after the World Cup commenced, India will finally begin its campaign when they take on South Africa in their opener at Southampton. There is little doubt over the popularity of the Indian cricket team in England, and over the last few days, there has been a spike in the number of good wishes pouring out from the football fraternity.

The latest to send across the good luck message is Germany and Bayern Munich star striker Thomas Muller. The 29-year-old took to Twitter where he revealed that he was returning the favour to the Indian cricket team as skipper Kohli has been a vocal supporter of the German national football team in the past.

Muller posted a picture of him wearing an Indian jersey and tweeted: “I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He’s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia.”

And well, Twitter took note and there was an absolute eruption as soon as Mueller posted this message.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 11:26 IST