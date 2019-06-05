ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni’s new weapon to counter opposition plans

After suffering a slump last year, MS Dhoni has been a man in form this season. His prolific run started in Australia earlier this year and he continued his rampant run in the Indian Premier League. He signaled his arrival even at the World Cup with a brilliant century against Bangladesh in the warm-up clash.

There has been a lot of discussion over MS Dhoni’s bat and ahead of India’s opening clash against South Africa, his bat manufacturers informed that the seasoned campaigner has ordered for two specific bats.

“Dhoni asked for a lighter bat for the World Cup. We have shaved off 10 to 20 grams from his bat,” the bat manufacturer told the host broadcasters.

India vs South Africa: Live score and updates

This could well be because bowlers have been targetting Dhoni with wide yorkers in the death overs and this could be a move made by the batsman to counter this tactic.

In the warm-up clash against Bangladesh, MS Dhoni used a different bat towards the end of the innings which had the sweet spot nestled toward the bottom end. Also, the toe end of the bat is curved. If the recent results are anything to go by, this tactic has been yielding dividends for Dhoni.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

“The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here. For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way.,” Kohli said at the toss.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 14:54 IST