ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand’s predicted XI against India - Tim Southee to play

It has been a near-perfect start for New Zealand in their World Cup campaign with the side led by Kane Williamson picking up wins in their first three games. The Kiwis defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening game and then followed it up with a 2-wicket win over Bangladesh and a 7-wicket victory over Afghanistan.

Despite the easy wins, some might say that New Zealand have not really been tested so far - and the competition against India will be their first big challenge in their tournament. But the Blackcaps will still favour themselves as the favourites, with them defeating the same opposition convincingly by 6 wickets in the warm-up game before the start of the tournament.

With three wins in the kitty, New Zealand really do not need to make too many changes. But the camp might consider Tim Southee’s record against India’s commendable opening pair and put him in the playing XI instead of Matt Henry, who has leaked runs with the new balls in the previous two games.

Southee has dismissed Rohit Sharma five times in the ODIs and can be a lethal bowling option along with Trent Boult. The duo worked brilliantly in the warm-up game with the latter picking up wickets and Southee maintaining the pressure by not allowing too many runs.

Here is New Zealand’s predicted XI against India:

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 10:31 IST