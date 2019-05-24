ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes the steady hand challenge - Watch

Every successful batsman has mastered the art of being steady at the crease and India’s star opening batter Rohit Sharma is no different. Rohit has a great hand eye coordination and therefore he has been consistent in limited-overs cricket for a long period of time. Ahead of the all-important ICC World Cup, the Mumbai batsman decided to take a steady hand challenge.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli said that England in their conditions would be the “most strong side” in the quadrennial event.

“England in their conditions are the most strong side in this tournament. But all the teams so strong and well balanced and the fact we have to play everyone once, I think this will be the most competitive World Cup that anyone will have seen,” Kohli said at the official captains’ media conference.

All ten teams will play each other in a new-look round-robin stage, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals - a change in format that makes this year’s edition more competitive than ever.

England skipper Eoin Morgan said, “I don’t think anyone is head and shoulders above anyone else. These are the ten best teams in the world, it will be extraordinarily competitive and some quality cricket will be played so we are really looking forward to it.”

“Every captain sitting here would lose their left leg to play in a World Cup final at the home of cricket. It’s something every one of us would have dreamed of as a kid. We are as best prepared as we can be. We just want to play that first game now,” Morgan added.

First Published: May 24, 2019 17:11 IST