ICC World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc among top-spell producing bowlers of the tournament

The World Cup 2019 tournament has come to an end with England being crowned the Champions. This is the first time the side has lifted the World Cup trophy, but it did not come without its fair share of controversy and drama. England are crowned world champions for the first time. New Zealand tied England’s score of 15 in the super over but England were crowned champions as they had hit six more boundaries than the Kiwis during regulation play of 50 overs. As a result, according to the ICC rules, England were crowned champions even though the scores were level after the super over.

Throughout the course of the tournament, there were some sensational bowling spells with several star bowlers such as Mitchell Starc, who lived up to their reputations. On the other end, from Jofra Archer to Shaheeen Afridi, some new kids also on the block announced their arrival with the ball.

Here is a look at some of the best spells of World Cup 2019:

Mitchell Starc (Australia) vs New Zealand

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow. ( AFP )

The fact that Mitchell Starc surpassed Glenn McGrath’s record of most number of wickets in a single World Cup edition, with 27 scalps, only points towards his form in the tournament. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-armer registered two five-wicket hauls in the tournament, out of which, his performance against New Zealand was a memorable one. Giving away just 26 runs, Starc picked up five wickets, dismantling Aussie middle order and ending their hopes of chasing down 244. Because of Starc’s spell, the Kiwis were bundled out for 157. He has also delivered the ‘ball of the tournament’ when he cleaned up Ben Stokes with an in-swining yorker.

Shaheen Shah Afridi vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket. ( AP )

Pakistan must wonder if their tournament could have been extended longer if they had given a more consistent run to the teenager Shaheen Shah Afridi in the early stage of the competition. The left-armer played just five out of Pakistan’s eight group stage matches, and finished with 16 wickets at an average of 14.62 with an economy rate of 4.96. His performance against New Zealand, in which he dismantled Pakistan’s top order ensured he remains a permanent member of the team in the remainder of the matches. The seamer bowled 10 overs in which he rattled Kiwis top order to finish with figures of 3/28. His best, though, came in Pakistan’s final match against Bangladesh, in which he became the first teenager to register a World Cup fifer. He registered figures of 6/35 as he helped his side to a win. He will be missed in the business end of the tournament.

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) vs England

Sri Lanka won the match against England because of Malinga magic. ( AFP )

After a poor start to the tournament, no one expected Sri Lanka to beat hosts England. The Eoin Morgan-led side had just thrashed Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their previous two games, and expectations were that similar miseries will befall upon Sri Lanka. After being asked to bat first, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side put a total of 233 runs for England to chase, which seemed like an easy task. Then Lasith Malinga worked a miracle. The right-arm seamer dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck ans then also got the big wickets of James Vince and skipper Joe Root. When Malinga trapped Jos Buttler, the momentum completely shifted. Ending with figures of 43/4 in 10 overs, Malinga helped his side to a thrilling 20-run win. Overall, the fast bowler picked 13 wickets in 7 games at an average of 28.69. But the winning performance against England was one of the many highlights of Malinga’s career.

Matt Henry (New Zealand) vs India

New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's K.L. Rahul. ( AFP )

Matt Henry produced a sensational opening bowling spell in the semifinal clash against India. The right-armer, in his second over, got the big wicket of India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who had scored five tons in the tournament. He, later, also produced an edge from KL Rahul, who had scored a hundred in the previous match against Sri Lanka. The seamer also dismissed Dinesh Karthik later on, and finished with figures of 3/37 in Kiwis’ 18-run win. India paid the price of not being able to play past Henry with the new ball. He was aptly named the man of the match.

Jofra Archer (England) vs South Africa

England's Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates. ( AP )

Jofra Archer, playing his first World Cup tournament, impressed from the get go as he troubled opposition with varying pace and bounce. Archer picked up three wickets in five of the nine games in the group stages, and ensured he does not give too many runs away, if he is unable to pick a wicket. His best performance came against South Africa in the opening match of the tournament, in which he dismantled Proteas middle order, dismissing Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. The seamer finished with figures of 27/3 in 7 overs as the hosts bowled out the visitors for 207. Overall, the right-armer picked 20 wickets in 11 games, and remained one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament with a rate of 4.57. The seamer also maintained an average of 30.2 in the group stage, and was one of the reasons for England’s success with the ball in the tournament. He was the one who bowled the Super Over in the final against New Zealand and defended the required target with the ball.

