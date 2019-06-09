ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa vs West Indies: When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

Two-time World Cup winners West Indies impressed with a rout of Pakistan in their opening match, but then let Australia off the hook as the holders beat them by 15 runs. The Windies had Australia in trouble, but some wayward bowling allowed Nathan Coulter-Nile to score 92 from 60 balls before Mitchell Starc’s five-wicket haul clinched the win at Trent Bridge.

The West Indies will be looking to get back into winning ways when they face South Africa in Southampton on Monday. The Proteas haven’t got off to the best of starts, losing their first three matches. And a growing injury list isn’t helping their cause as well.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the ICC World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies.

Where is the World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies being played?

The World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at The Rose Bowl,Southampton

At what time does the South Africa and West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

South Africa and West Indies World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Monday (June 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of South Africa and West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The South Africa and West Indies match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch South Africa and West Indies World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the South Africa and West Indies World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the South Africa and West Indies match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 17:59 IST