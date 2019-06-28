ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, highest run-scorer and highest-wicket takers’ list

Two-time champions India displaced New Zealand to rise to the second spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table on Thursday. India stood on the cusp of securing a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after they stretched their unbeaten run in the tournament with a clinical 125-run victory against West Indies at Old Trafford Manchester. As a result, the Caribbeans were eliminated from the World Cup.

Opting to bat first, India’s middle order did not exactly cover themselves in glory but skipper Virat Kohli’s elegant 72 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s laboured 56 not out helped them to a competitive 268-7 at Old Trafford.

Mohammed Shami and his bowling colleagues then returned to skittle out West Indies for 143 in 34.2 over as India jumped to second place in the standings after registering their fifth win in six matches with one no result. They lie one point behind holders Australia, who have played one more game.

West Indies became the third team -- after Afghanistan and South Africa -- to be eliminated after their fifth defeat in seven matches. India, the only unbeaten team in the World Cup so far, rose to No. 2 with 11 points from six matches. Their third match against New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled. Both India and New Zealand are tied at 11 points with India enjoying a better run rate despite playing a match less than New Zealand.

Australia, the only confirmed semi-finalists, so far, sit on top of the table with 12 points from 7 matches. The second and third ranked India and New Zealand need one more victory from their remaining matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

Here’s the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019 after India’s resounding win over West Indies.

There were no changes in the highest run-scorer’s list with David Warner leading the pack with 500 runs to his name.

The same is the case with the bowlers’ list. Mitchell Starc tops the chart with 19 wickets.

