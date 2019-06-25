ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co forced to train indoors at Old Trafford

Due to persistent rain in Manchester, the Indian cricket team were forced to train indoors at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium on Tuesday. India next take on Windies in their bid to get closer to entering the final four of the competition on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded an image on social media which showed the practice pitches entirely covered owing to rain. The post read: “Not the ideal conditions for training today.”

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar hands India major boost ahead of Windies clash - Watch

Not the ideal conditions for training today ☹ pic.twitter.com/la1uheffS8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2019

Later, the BCCI also shared few pictures of the players praticising indoors and head coach Ravi Shastri was seen speaking with skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The post read: “Indoors training be like #TeamIndia.”

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar also handed a major boost to Team India as he was seen bowling during the indoor training session. The post read: “Look who’s back in the nets #TeamIndia #CWC19.”

Bhuvneshwar suffered a hamstring injury during India’s group stage match against Pakistan. During the fifth over of the Pakistan innings, the pacer’s leg was caught in the footholds near the popping crease and he looked in some bother after the delivery.

Also Read: Dhoni breaks World Record with lightning-quick stumping against Afg

India will take one step closer to a place in the semi-final with a win over the Windies. They have played five matches in the competition so far, winning four and one match was abandoned due to rain.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:44 IST