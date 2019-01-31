ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up matches announced, India to face familiar foes

The official warm-up fixtures to be played in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales were announced by the International cricketer body on Thursday.

All ten competing nations will play two official warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, which will take place at four venues across England and Wales.

The fixtures will be held over five days between 24-28 May, and will be hosted at the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

India are scheduled to play New Zealand (May 25) and Bangladesh (May 28) respectively in their two warm-up games ahead of the multi-national tournament.

“It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer,” ICC World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy said in a statement

“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup.”

As per previous ICC tournaments, warm-up fixtures will be 50 over per side, but will not carry official ODI status, as teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

