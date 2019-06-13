Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 13, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019: Wet outfield delays start of India-New Zealand match in Nottingham

Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each.

cricket Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:05 IST
AFP
AFP
Nottingham
ICC World Cup 2019,India vs New Zealand,India New Zealand
Indian fan holding an umbrella at Trent Bridge(Action Images via Reuters)

Overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday.

The covers were removed after the rain stopped, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface. But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on.

Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 Live Score

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: “We put men on the moon, so why can’t we have a reserve day? after their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be “extremely complex to deliver”.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 15:05 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics