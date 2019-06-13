India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 Live Score: Rain threat looms large

India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Weather at Nottingham is set to play key role in India’s third match of the World Cup against New Zealand. It has been raining in Nottingham for the past three days and there are more than 50% chances of rain even on Thursday, making a full 50-over game a near impossible task for the Trent Bridge ground staff.

Both India and New Zealand come into this game undefeated. New Zealand sit comfortably at the top of the ICC World Cup 2019 points table with three wins in as many games. India, on the other hand, have won both their tough matches against South Africa and Australia.

India will miss the services of opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out for at least 1-12 days due a hairline fracture on his left thumb. Dhawan will be replaced by KL Rahul at the top, meaning either Dinesh Karthik or KL Rahul will slot in at No. 4 for India. “Shikhar is a big loss to India. The present team plays very well at the ICC tournaments and he has a very good record over here. Rohit Sharma and Dhawan complement each other very well because of right and left hand combination,” said Ross Taylor ahead of the match.

Follow India vs New Zealand live updates here:

12:06 hrs IST No rain now At last some good news coming from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. It did rain early morning but there is no rain now and according to the weather forecasts, it will stay this way till toss-time. But don’t get your hopes too high as their are heavy showers predicted towards the afternoon.





11:59 hrs IST Pitch conditions It is very difficult to judge the pitch considering it has been mostly under cover for the last three days. But the good thing, it is a fresh strip, one that is more towards the centre, therefore helping even out the boundary distances. Teams winning the toss would defintiely want to bowl first. Two reasons - 1. The rain and overcast conditions. 2. The average first innings score that’s resulted in a win is 390, so the team that bats second generally wins more here.





11:40 hrs IST Rain threat This has been a World Cup of rains so far. Lot of social media memes are going around with rain being joint top scorer along with New Zealand as three matches have been washed out because of it - already the most in any World Cup. And unfortunately, the number may just today as it has been raining in Nottingham since Monday and there are chances of heavy showers in the afternoon local time. (Here’s the full weather update of Nottingham today)



