Nottingham weather today, India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 - Rain may force delayed start

Heavy rain in Nottingham since Monday is likely to delay the start of India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 encounter on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

Nottingham has been under a yellow alert – the first stage of weather warnings, meaning the weather could worsen - since Monday, casting a doubt over India’s third World Cup game against New Zealand.

According to reports in the local media, it continued to rain well past midnight on Wednesday, forcing authorities to cancel multiple events across the city.

Also Read: Virat Kohli 57 runs away from breaking massive World Record

The Indian team was forced to limit their practice session to mere throwdowns on the eve of the New Zealand encounter due to the gloomy weather and wet patches in the outfield.

#ICCWorldCup2019 Rain Rain and Some more Rain even at 9.15pm in Nottingham.There is no way the match can start on time ! Will be lucky to have even a shortened game!! pic.twitter.com/518ab8fz5E — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) June 12, 2019

The met department has predicted more than 50% chances of rain throughout Thursday, making it near impossible for a full fifty over game to take place.

Ahead of India clash, New Zealand comment on Shikhar Dhawan’s absence

The weather is expected to clear out slightly around 10 am local time (scheduled time for toss is 9 am) but rain is expected to return in the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to be hover around 10-14 degrees.

How the washout will effect India

If rain washes out Thursdays India vs New Zealand match then it will affect India more than New Zealand. The Kiwis, with already three wins in three matches will take a major step towards ensuring semi-final qualification if they get a point against India. Three more wins in their next five matches will more or less guarantee them a top two finish.

India, the stronger of the two sides and in great rhythm, on the other hand, might rue a point lost if rain plays spoilsport on Thursday. India have beaten New Zealand six times in their last 7 encounters. To add to that, New Zealand have managed to win just 1 of their last 5 ODIs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham which incidentally came against India in World Cup 1999. New Zealand’s Win % at this venue is just 28.57%. In fact, among the visiting teams, only Pakistan have lost more games at this venue than New Zealand.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 10:25 IST