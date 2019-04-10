ICC World Cup 2019: When will teams announce final squad - Full List 

The World Cup 2019 is a month and a half away and most teams will be announcing his squads for the tournament shortly. At present, New Zealand is the only team to have announced their squad with all the usual names making the cut. Tom Blundell was the only surprise as the 28-year-old, who represents the Wellington team in the domestic circuit, has played two Tests and three T20Is for New Zealand. However, he is uncapped in the one-day format.

Afghanistan have announced a 23-member preliminary squad and the main squad will be announced later. India, Pakistan and South Africa have announced the dates when they will be naming their World Cup 2019 squads.

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day. The World Cup will be starting on May 30 in United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the BCCI will be getting Rs 2.09 crore from Cricket Australia after reconciliation of accounts for the past 10 years.

Here’s a look at the dates of the World Cup 2019 squad announcements -

India: April 15

Pakistan: April 18

South Africa: April 18

Afghanistan: Preliminary squad announced

Bangladesh: Between April 15 and April 20

England: Date Not Yet Confirmed

Australia: Date Not Yet Confirmed

West Indies: Date Not Yet Confirmed.

Sri Lanka: Date Not Yet Confirmed

New Zealand: Already Announced

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:40 IST