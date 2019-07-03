ICC World Cup semi-final qualification scenario: Big danger for Pakistan as three teams tussle for two semi-final spots

India became the second side to make to the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup after Australia. This now leaves three teams vying to grab the two final spots - England, New Zealand and Pakistan. England plays New Zealand in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday and Pakistan take on Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday.

New Zealand(Points 11; NRR +0.572)

Best result possible: Beat England, get 13 points and qualify

However, if they lose to England and then Pakistan beat Bangladesh, it will all boil down to the NRR as both Pakistan and New Zealand will be on 11 points.

For New Zealand’s NRR to be more than Pakistan, they should not lose to England by more than 212 runs.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh predicts man of the series of ongoing World Cup

England (Points 10; NRR +1.000)

Best possible result: They beat New Zealand, gallop to 12 points and then make it to the semis by finishing 3rd on the points table.

However, if they lose to New Zealand, they will then have to sit and pray Bangladesh beat Pakistan on Friday as then Pakistan will only have 9 points in their kitty. However, if Pakistan beat Bangladesh, England’s World Cup dream stands quashed.

Pakistan(Points 9; NRR -0.792)

Best result possible: England lost to New Zealand and then they beat Bangladesh in their final game at Lord’s.

However, if New Zealand goes down to England by about to 212 runs, they then to beat Bangladesh by similar or higher margin. However, if they lose to Bangladesh, they stand eliminated.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 11:52 IST