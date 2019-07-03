India vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh predicts man of the series of ongoing World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has identified Rohit Sharma as a possible man of the series of the ongoing World Cup after the Indian opener smashed his fourth century of the tournament. After the jolt they received against England, Indian team bounced back in style to beat Bangladesh by 28 runs and seal their berth in the semi-finals. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he smacked his fourth century in the World Cup and he was given good assistance by KL Rahul. Bangladesh were spirited in their chase of 315, but Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya kept chipping away at the wickets as they fell eventually ran out of steam.

Yuvraj, who was the man of the series when India clinched the title back in 2011, had already predicted that Rohit could be the man of the series last month.

Taking to this Twitter account, Yuvraj wrote: And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy 🏆 👊🏽🕺🏼 #hitman you beauty 💯 no 4 ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 well played champion !!!

Rohit became only the second Indian after Tendulkar to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. The ‘Master Blaster’ achieved this feat twice during the course of his illustrious career (673 runs in 2003 and 523 runs in 1996).

“I had a great feeling right at the start. The pitch was good to bat on. Initially wanted to take some time and then assess where we go from there. That’s how it has been for me at this World Cup. The first game against South Africa the conditions were challenging, so I had to take my time. Against England as well the pitch was two paced and wasn’t coming onto the bat as normally I would like to and they used the slower balls really well. But again batting first there is no pressure of the scoreboard,” Rohit said after the match.

