India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli identifies ‘best One-Day player in the world’ post India’s win

India sealed their spot in the semi-finals after a convincing win over Bangladesh and Indian captain was chuffed about the overall performance of his side. He singled out opener Rohit Sharma and lauded him for his consistency and rampant form at the top of the order. The skipper also did not hesitate in calling Rohit as the best ODI player in the world currently. The opener, whose 104 off 92 balls in the 28-run win over Bangladesh guided India to the World Cup semi-finals, Tuesday struck record-equalling fourth century in a single edition of the mega-event. He is also currently the highest run-getter in the ongoing World Cup with 544 runs from seven innings that includes four centuries and one fifty.

“I have been watching it for years now. He’s (Rohit) the best One-day player around and we are so delighted to see him. When he plays like that, everybody is happy to see him strike this so well,” Kohli said of his deputy at the presentation ceremony.

The other architect of India’s win Tuesday was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who, with his toe-crushing yorkers, derailed Bangladesh’s chase.

Asked Kohli about Bumrah’s performance, the skipper said: “His overs were always going to be crucial, so that’s why we stopped him after four initially.

“He’s a world-class bowler and he just knows what he’s up against. We can look to capitalise on situations where we are in a position to score those extra 30 runs. Very happy with the way the team has played so far.” India Tuesday became the second team after title holders Australia to assure their place in the semi-finals.

“It’s good to have qualified on the points table now. This will keep us in a good frame of mind going into the semi-finals,” he said.

Against Bangladesh, India went in with only five bowlers and Kohli said it was gamble which they took keep in mind the size of the ground and combination of the team.

“(Five bowlers) Look, we experienced that Hardik (Pandya) when put under pressure has come back really well. He’s really looking forward to do stuff for the team. He has a gut feel of what the batsman is looking to do,” he said. “I know five bowlers was a gamble, but it was keeping in mind the ground dimensions. We wanted to play the perfect combination for the small boundary.”

Kohli also thanked the cricket-crazy Indian fans who thronged the stadiums in large numbers in every match to support their team.

“Thank you - the fans have been magnificent.”

