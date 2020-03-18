e-paper
If MS Dhoni is fit and in form, I think we can’t look beyond him - Wasim Jaffer

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:56 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A file photo of MS Dhoni.
A file photo of MS Dhoni.(PTI)
         

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday said that the Men in Blue can’t afford to look beyond a fit Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket feels that the former Indian skipper (Dhoni) is an ‘asset for the team. The right-handed batsman also said that Dhoni behind the stumps would take the pressure off from KL Rahul.“If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can’t look beyond him as he’ll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It’ll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty,” Jaffer tweeted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI’s centrally contracted players list.

READ: No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad

BCCI had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

On March 7, Jaffer had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In 31 Tests, he scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with five centuries and 11 fifties. He is one of the few Indian batsmen who has a double hundred in the West Indies. He made 212 against the hosts in St Lucia.

