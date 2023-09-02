'If Pakistan bat first, they will literally hammer India': Shoaib Akhtar's audacious claim ahead of IND vs PAK clash

The Asia Cup 2023 is gearing up to deliver a cricketing spectacle this Saturday as India faces off against arch-rivals Pakistan. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, thus injecting an extra dose of excitement to the storied rivalry. Over the past few years, Pakistan, under Babar Azam, have developed into a brute force and the T20I clashes between both sides have produced excellent quality of cricket. In four games since the 2019 WC – all T20Is – both teams have shared the spoils, winning two each. Shoaib Akhtar makes a big claim about the upcoming India vs Pakistan game in Asia Cup 2023(YouTube)

Furthermore, Pakistan head into this showdown with a surge of confidence following their resounding 238-run triumph over Nepal. They are also the no.1 side in ODIs at the moment, and are touted as favourites to lift the Asia Cup title as well. In fact, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the men in green can “hammer” the Indian team if they bat first in Pallekele.

Taking to his official YouTube account, Akhtar insisted that Pakistan have the firepower to defeat India in the group stage game on Saturday, stressing that the side already has the experience of taking on the Indian team in high-pressure games.

“Babar and his team are very mature. They have played high-pressure games against India before. They won't be in much pressure now. If Pakistan win the toss and bat first, they will literally hammer India. Vice-versa, if India win the toss, Pakistan could be in trouble because ball isn't really moving much under the lights,” said Akhtar.

Indian trio should play

Akhtar stressed on the need for India to field its fierce pace bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah is making a comeback to the ODI team for the first time since July last year; he did, however, make his international return last month during the T20I series against Ireland. Shami and Siraj, meanwhile, are also returning after significant resting period, with both skipping the ODIs against West Indies in July.

"Both teams have a good chance. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj should be playing together. Kuldeep should play. There's a debate on Virat Kohli on whether he should bat at 3 or 4, and whether Ishan should bat at 5 or open the innings.

But what I must say is that Pakistan is a formidable side. They have the ammunition with the ball, and their batting is settled. It isn't a volatile batting order anymore, like in the past. These are the two balanced sides when they play in the sub-continent," said Akhtar.

