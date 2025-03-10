Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

If you don't leave the battlefield, you have a chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

PTI |
Mar 10, 2025 01:02 PM IST

If you don't leave the battlefield, you have a chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

Dubai, Hardik Pandya was forced to take up new ball duties in the Champions Trophy in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, and the all-rounder said his natural fighting abilities helped him adjust to the new role.

If you don't leave the battlefield, you have a chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy
If you don't leave the battlefield, you have a chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

Pandya’s job was minimal in the tournament though as India mainly operated with four spinners.

He bowled just 24.3 overs across five matches taking four wickets.

“Bowling will take care of itself. The year was full of learnings and challenges. My mindset has never taught me to run away from challenges. I have always believed that if the challenges are tough, throw some punches.

"If you don't leave the battlefield, then you have a chance,” Pandya said during a mixed zone interaction after India's triumph in Champions Trophy.

Pandya said he has been working behind the doors to eke out optimum performance from himself.

“I have always had confidence in myself that I can do it. And at the same time, the hard work that goes behind the doors, it pays off. I always believe that the way you prepare, you will be able to reflect that in the game, especially,” he added.

The victory in the ICC showpiece also helped Pandya erase the bitter memories of India’s defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 edition of which he was also a part of.

“I can say that an incomplete dream is over today. But 8 years is a very long time. A lot of things happened in life in 8 years. But at the same time, winning, and that too for India, is something very, very important for me.

“And this is not a dialogue, but it's a rule of my life. I have always maintained that if Hardik Pandya doesn't do anything, it's fine. But if the team does well, it will be great,” he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On