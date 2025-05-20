‘If you want to save funds, release Ravichandran Ashwin’: CSK given reality check, asked to have ‘hard conversations’

Former Australia all-rounder, who has coached SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), urged five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to release Ravichandran Ashwin from their squad in order to increase their purse heading into the auction ahead of the next year's T20 tournament. CSK have looked a pale shadow of themselves and for the first time in their history, the franchise is running the risk of finishing as the wooden spooners. CSK have been advised to let go of Ravichandran Ashwin(REUTERS)

Ashwin, who was picked up by CSK for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction, failed to deliver the goods in the ongoing 18th edition of the tournament, taking just five wickets in eight matches. He was even benched in some of the matches.

Expectations were sky high from Ashwin when he made his return to the franchise, having last played for them in 2015. However, the off-spinner who retired from international cricket in December 2024, failed to spin a web around the opponents.

Moody has now asked CSK to have some "hard conversations" with the spinner and possibly let go of him to add almost INR 10 crore to their auction purse.

"I understand the philosophy behind CSK going for Ashwin because, at the end of the day, they have always gone for proven and mature players and that philosophy has worked for them over the duration of the IPL. But if you are needing to relaase funds, the obvious one would be Ashwin,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

'Ashwin not a guaranteed starter'

Moody also thinks INR 10 crore is too high a price for someone who is not a guaranteed starter in the playing XI. He says it would not make sense for the franchise to retain him for next year's tournament.

If Ashwin goes back into the auction pool, there is a chance CSK might even get him cheaper.

"He went for close to 10 crores in the auction and that's a lot of money for someone that's not guaranteed a place in the XI. So that maybe a hard conversation that the management will have to have with him,” Moody said.

CSK are currently at the bottom of the table with just six points from 12 matches. The franchise will next take on Rajasthan Royals (ninth spot) in the tournament on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.