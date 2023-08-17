Iftikhar Ahmad tags Elon Musk after X user quotes him saying 'Playing against India is like facing street children'

Pakistan cricketer Iftikhar Ahmad has strongly criticized a social media account that propagated false information regarding his remarks about the Indian cricket team. A few days ago, an individual on X posted a tweet falsely attributing a quote to Iftikhar, where he supposedly compared Team India to street children. The fabricated quote read, "Whenever we face India, it's as if we're playing against street children." This misleading post, which was accompanied by a verified blue tick, quickly gained traction, with certain media outlets amplifying it as news. Iftikhar Ahmad did not hold back and slamming the X user.(Getty)

However, on Wednesday, Iftikhar broke his silence on the matter, lashing out on social media as he addressed Elon Musk directly. He urged the X CEO to take strict action against the account responsible for "spreading hate."

"I want to clarify that I have never made the statement being attributed to me. No professional cricketer would ever express such a sentiment. I implore everyone to cease sharing inaccurate information and to report the individual who is promoting hatred. @elonmusk, I kindly request you to consider banning this account due to its misuse of the verified status," Iftikhar stated on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Iftikhar, 32, is currently playing the Lanka Premier League representing the Colombo Strikers along with his Pakistan teammate and captain Babar Azam. He was part of all three India-Pakistan matches last year and even scored a fine half-century at the T20 World Cup, albeit in a losing cause. Known for his power-hitting, 'Iftimania' ran wild at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022 before it was doused by Virat Kohli's sensation match-winning knock of 82.

Iftikhar's tribute to just-retired Wahab

Iftikhar may not have set the LPL ablaze with his batting but not too while ago, the Pakistan batter gave a glimpse into his destructive batting in T20s. Earlier this year in February, Iftikhar smashes the just-retired Wahab Riaz for 6 sixes in an over during a Pakistan Super League game. Shortly after Wahab announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, Iftikhar was one of the firsts to pay tribute to his former Pakistan teammate.

"Your contributions to Pakistan cricket are second to none @WahabViki. Those spells with the ball in important World Cup games or small cameos with the bat are all unforgettable. Enjoy the next chapter," he wrote.

