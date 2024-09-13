Ignored by BCCI, Agarkar told to pick 'special, talented fast bowler' for BGT: 'Could've been there for BAN Tests'

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik gave a thumbs-up to BCCI's selection committee on picking the 16-member squad for the upcoming opening Test match against Bangladesh next week, but wondered if there could have been space for another fast bowler, either in place of Yash Dayal or along with the uncapped player. Chief Selector of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ajit Agarkar(AP)

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik reckoned that Kolkata Knight Riders star Harshit Rana, who earned his maiden India call-up earlier this summer for the ODI series in Sri Lanka, could have been added to the Test squad for the Bangladesh match. Karthik based his reason largely on an impressive show from the right-arm pacer last week in the opening round of Duleep Trophy, where he picked four wickets in the first innings for India D in the match against the C team in Anantapur.

“I just thought, could there have been a spot for Harshit? I felt he bowled well and there is something really special about him. But they already have four good medium pacers,” he said.

Earlier in July, Harshit earned an India call-up after a memorable campaign for KKR, where he picked 19 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 13.31, the most by an uncapped bowler and fifth-highest overall.

Harshit Rana for Border-Gavaskar series?

After the opening round of the Duleep Trophy, Akash Deep, who earlier made a debut for India in the Ranchi Test against England in February, impressed the selectors with his nine-wicket haul for India A last week to emerge as the fourth pacer for India. But the contest remains open for back-up pace options with India building towards the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia in December.

Karthik reckons that Agarkar and Co. should consider Harshit, whom he feels could make a difference in Australia.

“Harshit Rana. He has special skills, a good backspin on the ball, kisses off the pitch, and is a very talented fast bowler. I really wish they take him to Australia because he will make a difference there,” he said.

Harshit has so far made only eight appearances in first-class cricket, picking 32 wickets for Delhi at 25.31. Following the Duleep Trophy, the 22-year-old will look to focus on Ranji Trophy next month in a bid to push his case for an India Test selection.