'I'm fed up...': Kieron Pollard reveals emotional team talk to fire up MI ahead of CSK demolition job

Mumbai Indians (MI) ended their losing streak against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in just the most emphatic fashion. CSK were restricted to a score of 176/5 batting first at the Wankhede and MI chased it down with eight wickets and just over four overs to spare. Batting coach and franchise great Kieron Pollard had now revealed that he had implored the players to not give him a reason to compliment CSK again after the match. Kieron Pollard said that MI wanted to make sure Suryakumar Yadav could face as many deliveries as possible. (BCCI)

Pollard said that head coach Mahela Jayawardene had given him the floor to do the team talk before the start of the game. "If you look at the start of the game, Mahela (Jayawardene) gave me the opportunity to speak to the guys," Pollard said on Star Sports. “One of the things I told them was, 'I'm fed up of telling Chennai well played over the last couple of years.' The way the guys went out today - very good.”

Pollard said that the team wanted Suryakumar Yadav to face as many deliveries as possible, which is why he was promoted to No.3. The Indian T20 captain's form had been shaky in the months leading up to the IPL but he seemed to have been rediscovering his touch before the game on Sunday. SKY went full throttle against CSK, smashing an unbaten 68 in 30 balls with five sixes and six fours. His second wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma, who scored 76 not out off 45 balls, pretty much sucked the life out CSK's cause. The pair put up an unbeaten stand of 114 runs in 54 balls.

"Of course, we wanted him (Suryakumar Yadav) at No. 3. We want him to face as many balls as possible. But even in the back end, he's dangerous. We try to understand the opposition and where he can make the biggest impact. Against Chennai, he reads spin so well - he can manipulate the field, sweep, reverse, and dominate," said Pollard.