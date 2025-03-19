'I'm scared about Bumrah': Mumbai Indians issued code-red ahead of IPL 2025 as 'freak' pacer 'can't be at his best...'

And so, it is official. Jasprit Bumrah will play no part in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 campaign, at least for the first few games. The announcement came from head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who confirmed that it will take their premier pacer some more time before he is declared match-fit and raring to go. For MI, who since IPL 2012, have failed to win their first match of the season, Bumrah's absence is not promising news as the franchise risks losing yet another season opener when it clashes against Chennai Super Kings this Sunday. However, there is a ray of light, hope and belief that Bumrah will be fit by the first week of April and return to top-flight cricket for the first time since January. Question has been raised of Jasprit Bumrah's effectiveness in IPL 2025(AFP)

Having said that, Bumrah's absence – albeit for the first few games – could prove fatal for MI's chances in the IPL, feels Michael Clarke. The joint-most successful IPL franchise in history, Mumbai Indians have not won the IPL since 2020, a steep fall for a team that would clinch the title every alternate year between 2019 and 2020. For it to change, Bumrah's form is key but Clarke is not too optimistic about Bumrah, insisting that it may take the returning quick some time to be at his sublime best.

"I'm just scared about Bumrah. He's had no cricket; he's not starting the tournament so he can't possibly be at his best in the first game. I know he's a freak and he can take five wickets but I think he will get better as the tournament goes. I just don’t know. If there's no Bumrah, Mumbai will find it extremely difficult," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Michael Clarke puts his faith on Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Clarke put his foot down and backed Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad to do what they came so close to doing last year – win the trophy. Cummins' SRH was easily one of the best teams in the tournament – some would believe they were the best given the aggressive brand of cricket they played – although it wasn't enough to take them the distance as KKR beat them to lift the crown in the final. But this year, Clarke backed the Orange Army to continue the juggernaut from 2024 and get past the line.

"I'm probably going to be a little biased. If I pick a player now, based on favouritism for sure, I'm going to go with Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Go the Aussies. But again, I think the bowling is important for Sunrisers. Their batting is strong enough to win the tournament, no doubt. Patty, as a captain, would have learned a lot as captain so his captaincy will improve this year. But it's just their bowling. They cannot afford their quicks to get injured. Their death bowling is so important, and he [Cummins] is a big part of that," Clarke pointed out.