'I'm warning him, 'you will lose your place in team'': Pakistan great fires massive 'Ihsanullah' threat to star pacer

On Friday, Pakistan's young wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan displayed sensational power-hitting skills as he smashed 97 off just 42 deliveries for Islamabad United against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi. Thanks to his innings, Islamabad posted a mammoth score of 220/6 in 20 overs and eventually registered a 63-run victory. Azam smashed eight sixes en route to his knock, three of which came against Mohammad Hasnain off successive deliveries in the penultimate over of the innings.

Hasnain eventually ended with figures of 2/52 in four overs, and received criticism for his bowling in the death overs in the game. The bowler's over-reliance on short-pitched deliveries came under significant scrutiny and Pakistan's former batter Sikander Bakht stated that Hasnain could lose his place in the side, especially with the emergence of other youngsters in the ongoing edition of the league.

Also read: Watch: 'Sabki shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke baal safed ho gaye' - Babar's epic reply to reporter's question on 'marriage'

“Hasnain is an international cricketer, he plays franchise leagues across the world. And it is said that he will improve when he plays leagues overseas. But what was this bowling from him? In both, his third and fourth over, he gave away 22 runs. It seemed there were some tensions between him and Azam Khan and that Hasnain wanted to dismiss him really badly. He kept bowling him short-pitched deliveries and bouncers, and Azam was hitting such amazing shots on them,” Bakht said on GEO Super.

“He plays international cricket. And I'm warning him, Ihsanullah is getting ready, you will lose your place in the side. Bowl sensibly, try yorkers. You kept bowling short-of-a-length deliveries and Azam kept dispatching them,” said Bakht further.

Azam was in sight of the fastest century in PSL history before he was clean bowled off the final ball by a slower yorker from pacer Odean Smith. With the victory over Quetta, Islamabad earned their third win in four games, while Quetta have only one win from five.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON