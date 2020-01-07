e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘Impossible to shake India’s secular instincts’: Sanjay Manjrekar

‘Impossible to shake India’s secular instincts’: Sanjay Manjrekar

The recent attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has drawn the ire from all across the country.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar(Yogen Shah)
         

Amid the ongoing protests over the vandalism in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has put out a tweet in which he says that Indians have given boundless love to their heroes without caring about their religion. Taking to Twitter he wrote: Over the years Indians have given boundless love to their heroes without caring about their religion. That’s why I believe it’s impossible to shake India’s strong, secular instincts.

 

Manjrekar has been in the news in the recent past after he confessed that the previous year had been his worst as an analyst. He found himself involved in a number of controversies and was frequently targeted on social media for his observations and comments.

“I started this profession in 1997-1998, so it’s been about 20-21 years. It’s been the worst year for me as analyst and a commentator,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Manjrekar backs protests against JNU violence, Yogeshwar responds

The recent attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has drawn the ire from all across the country. Manjrekar too expressed his support for the ongoing protests in Mumbai which were organized for showing solidarity with the JNU students, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt also joined the debate.

 

“Well done Mumbai!,” Manjrekar had retweeted a post which showed images from the protest organised at the Gateway of India.

In response, Dutt quoted a photograph from the same protest which showed a girl holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard and questioned Manjrekar: “This is also the truth of the same procession. Sanjay Manjrekar what do you have to say about such people?”

