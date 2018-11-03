Imran Tahir celebrates fall of wicket on a no-ball - Watch video

South Africa may have defeated Australia’s Prime Minister XI by four wickets in their warm-up encounter in Perth but it was not a good outing for leg spinner Imran Tahir. The 39-year old ended up embarrassing himself when he celebrated extravagantly after the fall of a wicket without knowing that the umpire has signalled for a no-ball.

The incident took place in the 6th over of the match as Josh Philippe hit a pull shot off a Kagiso Rabada delivery that went straight to Tahir at deep fine leg. Tahir, who didn’t realise that it was a no ball, turned back towards the crowd and pointed towards his name at the back of the jersey.

READ: India’s predicted XI for 1st T20I – Specialists set to take centre stage

However, he soon realised that the bowler has overstepped and by the time he threw the ball, the batsmen had taken a couple of runs.

“What is he doing down there,” asked one of the Fox Sports commentator as the other chuckled seeing the celebration and said, “Did not hear the no-ball call.”

Imran Tahir might want to check if it was a no ball first 😂😂😂 #FoxCricket #PMXIvSA pic.twitter.com/zDvOs74n9h — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FoxCricket) October 31, 2018

“Is he dying down there? He was too busy looking at the crowd, they’re giving him some stick down there!” continued the Fox commentators. “He still doesn’t know what’s happened. This was the catch which was a no-ball, took it nicely, turned around straight away, didn’t really say anything, just pointed to his name, that’s who I am.”

Australia play South Africa in the first ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday, hoping to leave behind the results they endured in UAE against Pakistan recently.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 11:53 IST