England vs South Africa: Imran Tahir joins Pollock as South Africa’s second highest wicket taker in World Cup

Imran Tahir gave a great start to South Africa’s campaign in the 2019 ICC World Cup as he picked up the wicket of England opener Jonny Bairstow on the second ball of the innings. Tahir, who was asked to open the bowling by captain Faf Du Plessis, repaid the skipper’s faith as he sent back the in form wicket-keeper batsman.

That was followed by his trademark celebration and Tahir was now just one wicket shy of former captain Shaun Pollock’s record of 31 wickets in World Cups. The leg spinner would go on to equal Pollock’s mark as he also picked up the crucial wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan, which eventually helped the Proteas restrict the hosts.

Highest wicket-takers for South Africa in ICC World Cup history

Tahir is now tied for the second most wickets picked by a South African in World Cup history, 7 behind the great Allan Donald who remains the most prolific Protea bowler in the showpiece event with 38 wickets to his name.

This is the Pakistan-born leggie’s third World Cup appearance for the Proteas and his last. Tahir will be hoping to break Donald’s record by the end of this campaign and who knows, even become a world champion.

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:36 IST