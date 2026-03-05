In a touching gesture, Jay Shah meets Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy history-makers after their express desire

According to many in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including president Mithun Manhas, Jay Shah has been instrumental to Jammu and Kashmir winning their maiden Ranji Trophy late last month. Jay Shah was quick to meet the J&K players' express desire. (BCCI (X))

Shah is presently ICC chairman, and before that, he was secretary with the BCCI. During that tenure, Shah showed a personal interest in J&K cricket and kick-started its transformation, and how quickly J&K has responded to his efforts.

After wining the trophy, the J&K players expressed their desire to meet Shah, and now the BCCI has informed through a post on X that Shah has finally met the players and congratulated them on their epic win.

"The historic triumph of Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy will remain a proud milestone for cricket in the region.

"After their memorable victory, the players expressed a heartfelt desire to meet Hon. ICC Chair @JayShah and share this special moment with him, acknowledging the role his leadership played in strengthening cricket in Jammu & Kashmir during his tenure as BCCI Secretary.

"We sincerely thank Mr. Shah for taking the time to meet the team and for sharing his words of encouragement with the players as they celebrate this historic achievement.

"Congratulations to the entire J&K team and the cricket fraternity for scripting a remarkable chapter in Indian domestic cricket," the post read.

Manhas was effusive in praise of Shah! Earlier, Manhas, a former Ranji player with Delhi and J&K, had also thanked Shah for his contribution to the upliftment of J&K cricket. For four years, Manhas, who was born in Jammu, also led a BCCI-appointed sub-committee overseeing J&K's cricket. He also held the role of Director of Cricket Operations at the JKCA (Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association).

"It's been an amazing journey that started five years ago. I want to thank the BCCI for the support, especially Jay Shah. I am a person of process. You need to have your seniors around, with Paras [Dogra] coming in, we got stability, the calmness. With Ajay Sharma Bhai [coach], he has the experience of playing five finals and he brought in immense batting experience from his day. This win is dedicated to all the people back home. All the other teams, they will take a lot of inspiration from this. They can also do what J&K have done," Manhas said after witnessing J&K's historic triumph in person at Hubballi against the local side Karnataka.

J&K dominated the contest all through five days and won on the basis of their massive first-innings lead.