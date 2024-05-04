'In my cricket life, MS Dhoni plays my father's role': Matheesha Pathirana reserves highest praise for CSK legend

MS Dhoni's cricketing prowess is world-renowned, but perhaps equally remarkable is his knack for nurturing young talent. Since becoming the Indian captain for the first time in 2007, Dhoni has played a pivotal role in cultivating a rich pool of Indian cricketers, propelling the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to batting stardom, among numerous others. This talent cultivation extends seamlessly to the IPL; under Dhoni's astute leadership, Chennai Super Kings have clinched a record 5 titles, witnessing the transformation of budding talents like Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja into world-class cricketers. Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana, left, celebrates a dismissal with MS Dhoni in IPL 2024(AP)

But it's not just the Indian cricketers who benefited from Dhoni's rich presence at the CSK dressing room. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana is among the first names in his national team's playing XI in limited-overs formats, but MS Dhoni was among the first ones to spot him. It was at CSK where Pathirana first announced his arrival to the cricketing fraternity in 2022, eventually making his national debut the same year.

In an interaction with CSK on their official YouTube account, Pathirana showed his immense gratitude to Dhoni for propelling his career. Labelling him a father figure in his cricketing life, Pathirana said Dhoni has always supported him.

“After my father, in my cricket life, he (Dhoni) plays my father's role. He takes care of me, and he gives me advice on what I have to do, similar to my father's thing when I'm at my home. I think that's enough,” said Pathirana.

“He doesn't tell me a lot of things when I'm on the field and off the field, but he tells just small things that make a lot of difference and gives me a lot of confidence. He knows how to maintain the players. Off the field, we don't talk much, but if I have to ask something from him, definitely I'd go to him and ask him,” Pathirana said further.

Pathirana's impact at CSK

Pathirana was crucial to CSK's success in the previous edition of the IPL, where he picked 19 wickets in 12 matches and helped the side win a record-equalling fifth title. This year, too, Pathirana has been brilliant for the side so far; in six matches, the Sri Lankan has taken 13 wickets and is in the top ten in the Purple Cap list.