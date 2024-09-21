Virat Kohli opts for no rest, hits the nets to work on his Achilles heel after batting debacle amid Gill, Pant's tons

Amid wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and No. 3 batter Shubman Gill's glorious centuries against Bangladesh that saw India set a daunting target of 515 after declaring their second innings at 287 for four, former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted at the practice nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, working on his Achilles heel following a batting failure in the Test match. Virat Kohli scored just 23 runs in the 1st Test against Bangladesh

A forgettable Chepauk Test for Kohli

The Test match against Bangladesh at the Chepauk was only his second appearance in the format this year, having last played in the tour of South Africa in the opening week of January. This was also his first appearance in a Test match at home, having last played the Border-Gavaskar series in March 2023, following which he missed the England series earlier this year owing to the birth of his second child.

While Kohli, given his experience, was expected to make a big return to Test cricket against familiar rivals, the 35-year-old was dismissed for just six runs in the opening innings in Chennai on Thursday he needlessly chased an outside off delivery from Mahmud Hasan only to get an edge which carried straight to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

In the second innings, he was dismissed by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17 runs. Kohli was adjudged lbw, although replays had revealed that the delivery had taken an outside edge of the bat before striking the bat. Despite being advised by partner Gill to opt for the DRS, Kohli, who had just crossed the 12,000-run milestone for India at home, made his way back to the pavilion.

No rest day for Kohli

Following the back-to-back failures from the former India captain, Kohli opted for no rest even amid a stunning partnership from Pant and Gill in the second innings, as he hit the nets to work on his weakness against pace deliveries down the corridor of uncertainty.

He was accompanied by throwdown specialists and fellow India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as well.

Kohli will be expected to make a strong comeback in the second Test against Bangladesh, which will begin in September 27 in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

The India No. 4 will be eager to improve his dipping numbers, especially in home conditions. In Asia, he has managed just 654 runs in the 23 innings he played since 2021, laced with just one hundred and two fifties, at an average of only 29.72. Overall, he has scored 1669 runs in the format during the period at 32.72, with 10 fifty-plus scores.