'When we heard the news...': Rohit Sharma's first thoughts on Ravichandran Ashwin's emergency

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that losing Ravichandran Ashwin after the second day's play in Rajkot was "difficult", but backed the veteran off-spinner's decision to take a break due to a medical emergency in his family. Ashwin later rejoined the Indian team in action on Day 4 of the match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium and even picked up a wicket in the final session en route to the home team's record 434-run win. India captain Rohit Sharma shares his thoughts on Ravichandran Ashwin's emergency

After the end of Day 2's action, where Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket, the 37-year-old left the proceedings in the third Test against England to be with his family. India were hence left with just four bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, Ashwin returned to action on Sunday, joining the Indian side in the final session of the Rajkot Test, and picked the wicket of Tom Hartley. The wicket made him the first bowler in Test history to dismiss 250 left-handed batters.

Speaking to the media after the end of India's win in the third Test, Rohit backed Ashwin's decision to put family first even during a tight cricket contest and praised the ace India spinner for joining the team back on the fourth and final day.

“When you lose your most experienced bowler in the middle of a Test match, it’s not easy. But everything aside, family comes first. And when we heard the news, there were no second thoughts in our minds that he should do what he felt was right,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

“He wanted to be with the family, which was absolutely the right thing to do. It was good for him and to make a way and be a part of the team shows the character and the kind of person he is. We were happy to have him back,” he said.

The final session on Day 4 belonged to the spinners as the combination of Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav picked eight wickets among themselves. Kuldeep picked two while Jadeja registered a five-wicket haul, 13th in his career and 11th at home. Jadeja, who also scored a century in India's first innings was named as the Player of the Match.