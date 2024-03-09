Rohit Sharma's 'hero nahi banne ka' warning proven right as Sarfaraz Khan has a narrow escape

Almost a fortnight back, India captain Rohit Sharma had warned Sarfaraz Khan to wear his helmet when the youngster attempted a risky stunt of fielding at forward short leg without it. On Saturday, Rohit's warning was proven right after Sarfaraz escaped a nasty blow to his head while fielding, shortly before India's win by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala. Sarfaraz Khan escapes fatal head injury in Dharamsala

It was on Day 3 in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi when Rohit had warned Sarfaraz. It happened in the 47th over when the India captain decided that he needed a close-in fielder, and hence Sarfaraz, stationed at long-on, was called to take the forward short leg position. The youngster followed the order but did not wear a helmet on taking the position.

'Oye, hero nahi banne ka,' said Rohit as he immediately walked up to him, explaining that it was a dangerous thing as Sarfaraz looked to convince him that getting the helmet would take a lot of time. On-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena also stepped in saying, 'No, you cannot do that,' informing that a helmet is mandatory for close-in fielders.

On Saturday, Day 3 of the fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium, in an over from Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz managed a narrow escape from the blow while fielding at forward short leg as he wore a helmet. Against the length ball from the spinner, the England batter rocked back to punch it through square leg, but the ball hit Sarfaraz on his his helmet and bounced off it.

Kuldeep picked two wickets for India on Day 3 while Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test match, recorded a five-wicket haul as England were folded for just 195 runs in the second innings.

With the win in Dharamsala, India claimed the five-match series 4-1, thus extending their streak of not having lost a Test series at home since 2012. England, themselves, were the last team to beat India in India, but since the 2012 tour, the tourists have lost three successive series.