IND vs ENG: Joe Root overtakes Virat Kohli to script huge record at Edgbaston Test

Former England captain Joe Root is enjoying one of the best form of his career, having scored 10 Test centuries since the beginning of 2021. The right-handed batter has single-handedly rescued England on many occasions and is doing something similar in the ongoing Test against India at Edbgaston. After chipping in with a 67-ball 31 in the first inning, Root was unbeaten on 75 at stumps on Day 4, dragging England very near to the improbable 378-run target in the fourth innings.

Enroute to his 75, Root broke a significant record, one held by Virat Kohli since 2016 - the highest individual score in a single India vs England series. Root has amassed 671 runs in the series so far. Out of the 671, 564 came in the first four matches which were played last year before the series got suspended midway due to Covid-19 cases emerging inside the Indian bio-bubble. Root's clinical display has seen him smash three centuries so far and he stands just 25 short from getting a fourth one.

Kohli had amassed 655 runs back in 2016, which included two centuries and the same number of half-centuries.

Root arrived at the middle at the ongoing Test, when England were batting at 107/2 and was involved in the run-out of Alex Lees, who was dismissed on 56(65). The former captain however made amends and have so far constructed 150-run stand for the fourth wicket along with Jonny Bairstow, who is batting on 72. England now require 119 runs on Day 5 with 7 wickets in hand.

Helping England win this Test and level the series at 2-2 would be a crowning moment for Root, whose good form over the last two years hasn't been matched in results. England were outplayed in India and the Ashes tour of Australia, and were once again struggling when India had toured to the country last August-September.

