IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma's decade old tweet for Suryakumar Yadav goes viral after sensational 100 in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's innings featured 14 fours and 6 maximums but after his dismissal India could only manage 198/9 in response to England's 215/7.
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav(Twitter)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

With the T20 World Cup approaching, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav in most likelihood has cemented his spot in the Indian squad for the showpiece event after smashing a 55-ball 117 in the third T20I against England, which the Men in Blue lost by 17 runs. Suryakumar arrived in the middle when India were reeling at 13/2 in 2.4 overs and required another 200-plus to win from the remaining overs.

Shortly after his arrival India lost another key wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma, reducing India to 31-3 in 5 overs. However, things took a U-turn as Suryakumar along with Shreyas Iyer went to add 119 runs for the fourth wicket in the next 10 overs and kept India in the hunt until the penultimate over.

Also Read | 'Some are unfortunately sitting out': Sehwag shoots ominous warning, says India need to find 'best available players'

His innings featured 14 fours and six maximums but after his dismissal India could only manage 198/9 in response to England's 215/7.

Moments after the match, several ex-cricketers appreciated the knock and amidst all this a decade old tweet by Rohit resurfaced on social media. The tweet by the current India captain dates back to December, 2011, where he predicts Suryakumar to be one of the player to watchout for in the future.

“Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!” the tweet stated.

Apart from the national team, both Rohit and Suryakumar play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

