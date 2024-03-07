Shoaib Bashir's 'Undertaker' stare the perfect payback after 'winning the war' against Yashasvi Jaiswal

Earlier in the ongoing India-England Test series, a duel between veteran James Anderson and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had captivated the audience and left experts in awe as the batter took down the legend for a hat-trick of sixes. On Thursday, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Jaiswal entered into another battle with an England bowler, this time being Shoaib Bashir. The left-hander smashed him for 46 runs in 25 balls, but Bashir had the last laugh as he dismissed him on Day 1 of the fifth Test of the series, and followed it up to 'The Undertaker' like staredown. Shoaib Bashir had the last laugh in the battle against Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal welcomed Bashir into the attack with an array of three sixes in the ninth over, shortly after England were folded for just 218 runs on Thursday. He hit the first over long-off, the next lofted over cover and the third over long-on. The 22-year-old also hit five boundaries, en route to which he amassed 1000 runs in his career, 700 runs in the series against England, and notched up his fourth career fifty.

In the 21st over, after Bashir was hit for back-to-back boundaries, which left Sunil Gavaskar hoping that Jaiswal could well go for a third double hundred in the series against England, the bowler deceived him with a wider delivery as the batter charged down the track hurriedly and failed to make contact with the ball. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did the needful behind the stumps as India's opening stand of 104 runs was broken.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who as seen constantly having a word with Jaiswal through the partnership, guiding him like a mentor, was left utterly disgruntled at the dismissal. The needless aggression from the youngster took him aback before he nodded in disappointment.

However, the moment from the dismissal was Bashir's reaction - reminiscent of the iconic staredown of WWE Hall of Famer ‘The Undertaker’ - implying that he had the last laugh in the battle.

“Jaiswal won the battle, Bashir won the war,” exclaimed former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on air after the replay showed Bashir's expression.

Rohit later completed his half-century as well as India ended Day 1 proceedings at 135 for one. The unbeaten second-wicket partnership alongside Shubam Gill (26*) reduced India's first-innings deficit to just 83 runs.