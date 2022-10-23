IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma in disbelief as KL Rahul falls prey to Naseem Shah again - Watch

After playing a blinder of a knock against Australia in the warm-up game, Indian opener KL Rahul was hoping to make his presence felt at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led Team India squared off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Opening the innings for India, premier batter KL Rahul was bamboozled by Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah in the second over of the Indian innings.

Pacer Shah handed Rahul a golden duck during India's meeting with Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022. Resuming his duel with Rahul at the grandest stages of the all, Shah was right on the money for Pakistan as the speed merchant bagged the prized wicket of the Indian opener in his very first over. Shah's fiery delivery got the better of Rahul, who chopped one onto his stumps in the powerplay.

naseem owning rahul, i have seen this before pic.twitter.com/PO6AVxppAE — Ahmed. (@ahmixdd) October 23, 2022

ALSO READ: 'Hats off to Virat for the way he batted': Emotional Rohit drops ultimate praise on Kohli after IND's epic win over PAK

Rahul's wicket reminded fans of his previous dismissal at the Asia Cup 2022 as the star batter was dismissed in a similar manner. Indian skipper Rohit was in disbelief after Shah dismissed Rahul in the second over of the Indian innings. A video of Rahul's cheap dismissal was also shared by the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the high-voltage encounter at the MCG.

Talking more about the match, Rahul perished for 4 off 8 balls in match No.16 of the T20 World Cup 2022. After Rahul's departure, Indian skipper Rohit also received his marching orders in the fourth over as Team India made an awful start to their run chase at the MCG. Staging an impressive fightback for the Men In Blue, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli stitched a match-altering partnership against Pakistan. Indian skipper Kohli smashed his 34th half-century in the shortest format of the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON