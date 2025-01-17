India A set to play 3 four-day matches in England, Test regulars to feature amid lack of red-ball practice: Report

In a bid to address their Test cricket woes, the BCCI has planned three four-day matches against England Lions between the conclusion of IPL on May 25 and the start of the Test series in England on June 20, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. This series is likely to present a crucial opportunity for players to either stake their claim for selection or regain form after a disappointing 2024. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured a poor run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(PTI)

India's batting fragility has been under scrutiny following a disastrous campaign. The team suffered a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand on home soil, ending their decade-long dominance, and a 3-1 defeat in Australia, losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years.

For the first time in three editions, India also missed the World Test Championship final. With more time available, even Test regulars could find themselves playing for India A to fine-tune their skills.

Captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to "opt out" of the Sydney Test drew attention to India's batting struggles. While he later clarified he was not retiring and "not going anywhere," his absence raised questions about his readiness for the longest format.

Similarly, Virat Kohli faces mounting pressure to work on his technique after averaging 30.72 since 2020 and managing just three centuries. Kohli's repeated dismissals off the outside edge during the Australia series exposed a lack of scoring options off the back foot, an area requiring immediate attention.

BCCI optimistic for strong Lions

Adding to the challenge, India’s batters will have just one Ranji Trophy game before joining the ODI squad for the England series. While the T20 Blast window in England may affect the quality of opposition for India A, the BCCI remains optimistic about England Lions’ strength.

Their confidence stems from the reciprocal arrangements with the ECB, which saw a strong side facing Lions during their tour of India alongside England’s Test team in 2023-24 season.

The England Lions’ 2023-24 opposition featured Indian talents like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna, all of whom later debuted in Tests. Similarly, India’s shadow tour in Australia pitted them against players like Scott Boland and Nathan McSweeney, who featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The BCCI is keen to offer batters this series as a platform to press their case for selection. Performances in these games could heavily influence the selectors’ decisions when picking the squad for the England Tests.