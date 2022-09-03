'India are confused with 2 wicketkeepers... Avesh leaks too many runs': Ex-Pakistan star's warning to Rohit and co

Babar Azam's Pakistan crushed Hong Kong with a 155-run victory on Friday to seal their spot in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022. In the final four, Afghanistan first play Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday, but it's the much-awaited India-Pakistan battle that is expected to create waves. India rode Hardik Pandya's all-round display to beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener last week. With the ball in hand, Pandya took 3-25 and then hit an unbeaten 33, while fellow pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets to set up the victory chase at a packed Dubai International Stadium.

Another high-octane India versus Pakistan clash is set for Sunday (September 4) and former spinner Danish Kaneria believes it's a 50-50 contest. India head into the Super Four with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches. But the team management faces a happy headache with many players at its disposal.

"The win against Hong Kong was an important one for Pakistan for the Sunday match. The Sunday match is 50-50, it's anybody's game, Pakistan can beat India on that day," said Danish Kaneria on live streaming organised by the Koo app.

It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will include Rishabh Pant, who was not a part of the eleven in the last game against Pakistan. Also, Avesh Khan's struggles at the death might force India to have a rejigged bowling unit.

"Team India is confused at the moment, they are with two wicketkeepers and are in a dilemma of playing either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik. Deepak Hooda who had performed well is out of the team and there is a bowling concern for India too, especially Avesh Khan who leaks too many runs.

"T20 is anybody's game, and on the given day if you have a good playing XI you can win," he added.

Kaneria said Pakistan expects runs from skipper Babar, who has remained quiet in the two games so far. He perished for 9 against Hong Kong but Mohammad Rizwan's 78 not out helped the side score 193-2 in the must-win T20I at Sharjah.

"Babar Azam has been performing well but in a major tournament he is not been able to live up to the mark and that is a worrying sign. We cannot rely on Pakistan's middle order, Babar and Rizwan have to score. Pakistan need big runs from Babar Azam," said Kaneria.

"India has finisher like Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik but Pakistan doesn't have anyone with a capability of scoring big in the lower order," he added.

