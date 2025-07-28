India asked to 'forfeit' game against Pakistan in Asia Cup: 'If you play, it will make nation angry and it should'

Shreevats Goswami, who was a part of the U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2008, has urged India to "forfeit" the match against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, which is set to be played in September 2025. The schedule for the competition was unveiled over the weekend, and India might play against Pakistan potentially on three occasions. Both teams have been placed in the same group, and the first encounter will happen on September 14. India will play Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 14. (AFP)

The calls are growing for the BCCI and India to boycott the Asia Cup and the fixture against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, it was reported that BCCI would pull out of the Asia Cup as the Indian cricket board doesn't want to play against Pakistan, considering the deteriorating political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Goswami has now said that India should forfeit the match against Pakistan if they decide to participate in the tournament, saying the entire nation would be angry if the game goes ahead on September 14.

“My read on the Asia cup going forward is India to & must forfeit the game against Pakistan& let them qualify. We don’t need to win the Asia Cup. The only reason India is participating cause it helps other nations economically or else I don’t see any reason,” Goswami wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ideally, this is what should & must happen & if India decides to play against pak it will make the nation angry! It should! #AsiaCup2025,” he added.

India versus Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup

India might potentially face off against Pakistan on three separate occasions in the upcoming Asia Cup. The two teams will play first on September 14, and then, if both of them make it to the Super 4 stage, they might square off on September 21.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly is 'okay' with India playing Pakistan in Asia Cup

If the two teams qualify for the final, then they will face off yet again on September 28. The Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight teams. India have been drawn alongside Pakistan, the UAE and Oman. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong make up the other group.

Earlier, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria had also questioned why India decided to play against Pakistan. He brought up the recent cancellation of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match between the two teams.

The tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.

India then launched Operation Sindoor, targetting the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).