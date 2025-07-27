Sourav Ganguly is 'okay' with India playing Pakistan in Asia Cup: 'Terrorism must not happen, but sports must go on'

The 2025 Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, with India and Pakistan placed in the same group and scheduled to face each other on September 14 in Dubai. India begin their campaign against UAE on September 10, with their group consisting of Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reacted to India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup(PTI)

As per the ACC’s broadcaster agreement, India and Pakistan are to be clubbed in the same group, with another guaranteed face-off in the Super Four stage and the possibility of a third meeting if both reach the final. Although BCCI is the designated host of the event, the tournament will be held in the UAE due to the mutual agreement between India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues until 2027, in light of the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

The decision to proceed with the India-Pakistan fixtures has drawn criticism from sections of Indian fans following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Many former cricketers had expressed their opposition to India playing against Pakistan in the wake of the attack.

Reacting to the concerns, however, former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated he has no concern with the two teams meeting on the field. "I am okay. The sport must go on. At the same time Pahalgam should not happen, but the sport must go on. Terrorism must not happen; it needs to be stopped. India took a strong stance towards terrorism... Sport needs to be played," Ganguly told ANI.

WCL match cancelled

The decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup comes just days after India’s World Championship of Legends (WCL) team pulled out of a fixture against Pakistan Champions. The Champions side, captained by Yuvraj Singh and comprising several former India players, pulled out of the game hours before it was scheduled.

The Asia Cup will feature 19 matches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the ACC allowing 17-member squads. “This year marks yet another milestone in ACC’s journey… This will be Asia Cup at its finest,” said ACC president Mohsin Naqvi. All 25 member nations approved the venue during a meeting on July 24.