India beat England by 36 runs to lift Physical Disability World Series T20

cricket

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:09 IST

Title favourites India lifted the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series after defeating hosts England by 36 runs in the finals here. Opting to bat first, India posted 180 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs in the summit clash which was played at Blackfinch in England on Tuesday.

Middle-order batsman R G Sante top-scored with a quick-fire 53 off 34 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes.

Opener K D Phanase (36), Vikrant Keni (29) and S Mahendran (33) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

India then returned to restrict England to 144 for 9 to lay claim to the Trophy.

Phanase and S Goyal scalped two wickets each as England lost wickets at regular intervals.

BCCI, which had given recognition to the team but refrained from giving any financial assistance, took to twitter to congratulate the achievement of the team which was coached by former Mumbai coach Sulakshan Kulkarni.

“India defeat England by 36 runs in the final to clinch Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019,” the BCCI wrote in its handle.

India defeat England by 36 runs in the final to clinch Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/IaaNv6Jyvv — BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2019

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also congratulated the team.

“Hearty congratulations to Indian Physically Disabled cricket team for winning the Physical World Disability World Series 2019 in England yesterday. They beat the host by 36 runs,” tweeted Jaffer.

Brief Scores:

India PD 180/7 (RG Sante 53, KD Phanse 36; LM O’Brien 2-35) beat England PD 144/9 (AG Brown 44, C Flynn 28, KD Phanse 2-15) by 36 runs.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:06 IST