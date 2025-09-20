India coach provides update on Axar Patel's head injury ahead of Pakistan Super 4 clash: 'That's what I can say…'

Team India fielding coach T Dilip has provided a crucial update on Axar Patel's head injury, which he sustained during the Oman clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Patel injured himself while attempting a catch in the 15th over of Oman’s chase and had to leave the field in discomfort. On the over’s first ball, Hammad Mirza miscued and sent the ball toward Axar, who misjudged it, lost his footing, and struck his head on the ground. India's Axar Patel drops the catch of Oman's Hammad Mirza and hurt his head.(AP)

With less than 48 hours to prepare for the match against Pakistan, Patel's fitness remains a concern.

Dilip confirmed in the post-match press conference that Axar appears to be fine following his earlier injury scare.

“Just now I've seen Axar, he looks fine now at this point of time. That's what I can say about it,” said T Dilip in the post-match press conference.

The left-handed all-rounder had a good outing with the bat against Oman, scoring 26 off 13 balls, while he bowled only one over in the innings, conceding four runs, with India employing eight bowlers on their way to a 21-run win.

If Axar doesn't get the green light for the mega clash, they might have to change the team combination and include a pacer in the line-up, which can harm the depth they bank on in their batting line-up.

“We treat every game as the same”: Dilip on facing Pakistan

India will kick off their Super Four campaign facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament, after suffering a heavy 7-wicket defeat in their group-stage encounter. Patel delivered a standout performance with the ball when India were up against Pakistan in group stage match. He claimed 2 wickets for just 18 runs in his 4-over spell, including key dismissals of Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha.

On preparing for the high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Dilip emphasised that the team is fully focused, treating every match equally, and ready to face the challenge.

“Regarding the Pakistan game, everybody are geared up. We treat every game as the same and we know the schedule, how it is panned out. So every game is just another game and we're ready for it,” he added.