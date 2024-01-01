India cricket schedule for 2024: All you need to know about series, tours, match dates for men's and women's team

Another action-packed year awaits Indian cricket in 2024, with both men's and women's team hoping to continue their momentum gained from the previous calendar year. The Rohit Sharma-led side had reached an ICC trophy final for the first time in eight years after winning 10 games in a row to make the summit clash in the ODI World Cup, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. ended the year on a record-breaking note as they beat Australia and England in one-off Test matches at home. T20 World Cup headlines packed calendar year

Among the many tours and contests on home soil, both the men's and women's team will have the chance to end India's long-standing drought of an ICC trophy with the respective T20 World Cup tournaments coming up. The last time the nation lifted an ICC trophy was in 2013 when MS Dhoni had led the side to Champions Trophy haul in England.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Indian men's team will also be looking to build towards another good run in the World Test Championship with January slated to be a busy month for the Test regulars. Besides looking to save the ongoing South Africa Test series where they are 0-1 down after a humiliating innings defeat in Centurion last week, India will have their first home assignment as part of the current WTC cycle where they will take on England in a five-match contest. Preceding the England contest will be an all-important T20I series against Afghanistan at home, India's final preparatory contest before the T20 World Cup in June. Sandwiched between the two will be the IPL 2024 window which will be staged between March and May in India.

The Indian women's cricket team, on the other hand, will begin their calendar year with the ODI series at home where they are down 0-2 before playing a three-match T20I series as well. This will followed by the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 in February-March. The Women in Blue will later head to Bangladesh in September for the T20 World Cup before ending the year with a tour of Australia and a home assignment against West Indies.

Here’s a look at the full fixture of tours and series of the Indian cricket team in 2024 which includes match dates and venues for men's and women's team.

Indian men’s cricket team schedule 2024:

January 3-7, 3rd Test vs South Africa in Cape Town (1:30 PM IST)

January 11-7, 3-match T20I series at home vs Afghanistan (7:00 PM IST)

January 19-February 11, ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa

January 25-March 11, 5-match Test series at home vs England (9:30 AM IST) - Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, Dharamsala

March-June (dates to be announced), IPL 2024

June 4-30, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies/USA

July (dates to be announced), 3 ODIs and 3 T20I vs Sri Lanka (Away)

September (dates to be announced), 2 Tests and 3 T20I at home vs Bangladesh

October (dates to be announced), 3-match Test series at home vs New Zealand

November-December (dates to be announced), 5-match Test series vs Australia (away)

Indian women’s cricket team schedule 2024:

January 2, 3rd ODI in Mumbai vs Australia

January 5-9, 3-match T20I series at home vs Australia

September (dates to be announced), Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

December (dates to be announced), 3-match ODI series vs Australia (home)

December (dates to be announced), 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is at home vs West Indies